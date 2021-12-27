 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. George’s Pub
0 comments

St. George’s Pub

While St. George’s Pub has a special menu available all weekend long, the party on NYE promises to be particularly fun, with live music and dancing with Gas Pedal Steel Band at 8 p.m., as well as party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Located at 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd., Brigantine. St. George’s Pub on Facebook.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News