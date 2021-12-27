While St. George’s Pub has a special menu available all weekend long, the party on NYE promises to be particularly fun, with live music and dancing with Gas Pedal Steel Band at 8 p.m., as well as party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Located at 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd., Brigantine. St. George’s Pub on Facebook.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today