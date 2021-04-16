St. Augustine

Outlook: The Hermits are filled with talented players, but lack varsity experience. Their talent should be enough to make up for that experience. Junior outfielder Kyle Neri batted .432 as freshman. Junior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner is a Purdue recruit and batted .300 as a freshman. The Hermits also will rely on seniors Jackson Vanesko (P/1B), Jack Peacock (3B/1B) and Brody McKenzie (OF).