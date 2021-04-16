St. Augustine
Coach: Mike Bylone
2019 record: 24-5
2020 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Hermits are filled with talented players, but lack varsity experience. Their talent should be enough to make up for that experience. Junior outfielder Kyle Neri batted .432 as freshman. Junior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner is a Purdue recruit and batted .300 as a freshman. The Hermits also will rely on seniors Jackson Vanesko (P/1B), Jack Peacock (3B/1B) and Brody McKenzie (OF).
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
