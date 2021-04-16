 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine
0 comments

St. Augustine

St. Augustine

Coach: Mike Bylone

2019 record: 24-5

2020 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Hermits are filled with talented players, but lack varsity experience. Their talent should be enough to make up for that experience. Junior outfielder Kyle Neri batted .432 as freshman. Junior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner is a Purdue recruit and batted .300 as a freshman. The Hermits also will rely on seniors Jackson Vanesko (P/1B), Jack Peacock (3B/1B) and Brody McKenzie (OF).

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News