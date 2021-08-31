 Skip to main content
St. Augustine
St. Augustine

Coach: Jake Heaton (second season)

2020 record: 15-1-1

Group: S.J. Non-Public A

What to watch: The Hermits return first-team Press All-Stars Aidan Davis (senior midfielder) and Shane Clancy (senior defender). Senior midfielders Brian Sharkey and Patrick Earnest and forwards Ethan Torpey (senior) and Mason Cassidy (junior) also return as St. Augustine aims to repeat its success last season and take home another sectional title. Playing against some elite programs like Delran, Salesianum (Delaware) and Ocean City, the Hermits are hoping for a deep playoff run.

"I’ve been delighted with the commitment from the boys over the summer and I know that everyone who is a part of this program is dedicated to helping us all be better this year," Heaton said.

