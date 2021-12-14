 Skip to main content
St. Augustine
Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 13-2

2021-22 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Ethan Fox, 6-0, Jr., G; Jack Schleicher, 6-0, Jr., G; Elijah Brown, 6-3, So., F; Semaj Bethea, 5-8, So., G; Matt Kouser, 6-4, So., F; Owen Friel, 6-1, Jr., F; Ryler Bramblett, 6-3, Sr., F; Gavin Reed, 6-4, Jr, F; Ife Okebiorun, 6-7, Jr., C; Noah Phenn, 6-0, So., G.

Outlook: Rodio begins the season with 968 career wins, and the Hermits should again contend for the CAL and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. Schleicher (7 ppg last season) and Fox got valuable time as sophomores last season. Brown is one of the CAL’s most promising sophomores. Bethea, a transfer from Woodrow Wilson, should make an immediate impact. Okebiorun, who was out last season with an injury, provides a post presence.

