St. Augustine wins season opener

Marco Levari threw a five-inning no-hitter as the St. Augustine Prep baseball team opened the season with a 12-0 win over LaSalle of Pa.

Levari struck out 10. Jordan Serrano provided the offense for the Hermits with two, including a three-run triple in the fifth inning, and two runs scored. Ryan Weingartner and Mason Dorsey each knocked in two runs for St. Augustine, which is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

