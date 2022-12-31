 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine wins Joe Silver Tournament

Elijah Brown scored 27 points to lead the St. Augustine prep boys basketball team to an 82-57 win over previously-undefeated Roselle in the Joe Silver Tournament Final at Hillside on Friday.

Matt Kouser had 19 and Semaj Bethea had 17 for the Hermits, who improved to 6-0.

St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio now has 997 career wins.

St. Augustine 23 17 30 12 - 82

Roselle 15 13 16 23 - 67

AUG- Okiebiorun 7, Brown 27, Bethea 17, Fox 10, Kouser 10, Gillespie 2,

