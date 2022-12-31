St. Augustine wins Joe Silver Tournament

Elijah Brown scored 27 points to lead the St. Augustine prep boys basketball team to an 82-57 win over previously-undefeated Roselle in the Joe Silver Tournament Final at Hillside on Friday.
Matt Kouser had 19 and Semaj Bethea had 17 for the Hermits, who improved to 6-0.
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio now has 997 career wins.
St. Augustine 23 17 30 12 - 82
Roselle 15 13 16 23 - 67
AUG- Okiebiorun 7, Brown 27, Bethea 17, Fox 10, Kouser 10, Gillespie 2,
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today