Elijah Brown scored 24 points to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 69-59 win over Paul VI in a regular season matchup of two of South Jersey Non-Public contenders.
Semaj Bethea added 17 for the Hermits and Rory Friel made four 3-pointers.
St. Augustine (20-4) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Paul VI (15-9) is ranked No. 2.
