 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine remains undefeated
0 Comments

St. Augustine remains undefeated

  • 0

Elijah Brown and Matt Kouser each scored 12 points to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 74-32 win over Atlantic City in the Battle by the Bay game.

St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 15-0.

St. Augustine 16 24 20 14 - 74

Atlantic City 10 4 10 8 – 32

SA-Okebiron 7, Brown 12, Bethea 10, Fox 6, Schliecher 7, Kouser 12, Plenn 4, Bullock 1, Friel 8, Hamm 2, Peacock 2, Gillespie 2

AC-Jac. Pridgen-Hill 2, Fishbein 5, Turner 6, Jones 5, Culmone 3, Holmes 2, Williams 4, Gordy 3, Nuygen 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News