St. Augustine remains undefeated

Elijah Brown and Matt Kouser each scored 12 points to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 74-32 win over Atlantic City in the Battle by the Bay game.
St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 15-0.
St. Augustine 16 24 20 14 - 74
Atlantic City 10 4 10 8 – 32
SA-Okebiron 7, Brown 12, Bethea 10, Fox 6, Schliecher 7, Kouser 12, Plenn 4, Bullock 1, Friel 8, Hamm 2, Peacock 2, Gillespie 2
AC-Jac. Pridgen-Hill 2, Fishbein 5, Turner 6, Jones 5, Culmone 3, Holmes 2, Williams 4, Gordy 3, Nuygen 2
