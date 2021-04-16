St. Augustine Prep

Outlook: The Hermits had some scrimmages against top teams in the country to prepare for the season and a run at the state Non-Public A title, Valore said. St. Augustine, which advanced to the state semifinals in 2019, return a solid senior class, including face-off, get-off specialist Nicky Casano (committed to Sacred Heart) and long stick midfielder Jules Chero (Rollins). Matty Vanaman (Robert Morris) and Luke Scarpello, both junior midfielders, and junior goalie Aidan Peters also will be key players.

“As you could expect, we’re beyond excited to get things started this season,” Valore said. “Led by a small but strong senior class, there will be a lot of young and exciting talent on the field and each day will bring an opportunity to learn and get better working towards our goals.”