St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 24-5

2021 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Matt Delaney, 6-8, Sr., F; John Horner, 6-7, Sr., F; Keith Palek, 6-7, Sr., F; Dominic Pellecchia, 5-10, Sr., G; Xavier Ernst, 6-2, Sr., G/F; Jack Schleicher, 5-10, So., G; Ifeoluwa Okebiorun, 6-6, So., F; Jared DeMarra, 6-3, So., F; Ethan Fox, 5-11, So., G; Elijah Brown, 6-3, Fr., F; Luke Bevilacqua, 6-10, Fr., C.

Outlook: St. Augustine won the South Jersey Non-Public title and should again be one of the league’s top teams. Delaney is an American University recruit. Horner and Palek both played key roles on last year’s team. Pellechia returns at point guard after missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Rodio begins his 44th season with 955 career wins.

