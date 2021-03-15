ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Coach: Bill Ward (eighth season)
Last season’s record: 18-3
Outlook: The Hermits return some serious talent and state contenders, including state qualifiers Nick Marshall, a senior, D’Amani Almodovar, a junior, and Brock Zurawski, a sophomore. Region qualifier Gianni Danze, a senior, also returns. Each aims for another opportunity to reach states. St. Augustine will be one of the better team in the state.
