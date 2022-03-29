St. Augustine Prep

Outlook: The Hermits return many talented and experienced leaders, such as first tea-team Press All-Stars and seniors Matt Vanaman, Sebastian Tobias, and Aidan Peters. Vanaman, an attacker who is committed to Robert Morris, scored 29 goals to go with a team-leading 26 assists last season. Tobias, a Colgate commit, is a leader on defense and Peters, one of the top goalies in South Jersey, are just some of the balanced roster the Hermits will utilize this spring. Last year, they made the state Non-Public A semifinals. St. Augustine has a ton of players committed to play lacrosse at various levels, including senior midfielders Luke Hendricks (Quinnipiac), Luke Scarpello (Penn State), senior faceoff specialist Jackson Tinari (Wesleyan) and senior defenders Nate Groody (Ursinus) and Quinn Menet (Stockton).