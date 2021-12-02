 Skip to main content
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP
ST. AUGUSTINE PREP

Coach: Jon Stinson

2021 record: 8-1

What to watch: The Hermits beat Egg Harbor Township 113-57 on opening day on Feb. 16 and remained No. 1 in the Elite 11 until losing to EHT 105-65 in a rematch on March 22.

The Prep graduated three first-team Press All-Stars, but have several good returnees. Dante Buonadonna was also a first-team All-Star last season as a freshman. Also back are Anthony Mortellite, Cole Jennings, Luke Volkmann, Hayden Clay and Matt Stanker. Mason Medolla, Kyle Muller and Ian Moore will help keep St. Augustine a winner.

“It’s a pretty big team for us,” Stinson said. “We have nine new swimmers and we’re getting back to having a big team, which is great. It’s too early to see how things will go, but we have a good-sized team with a decent amount of talent.”

