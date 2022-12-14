St. Augustine Prep

Coach: Paul Rodio
Last season’s record: 23-4
2022-23 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: This will be a historic season for the Hermits, who are one of the state’s top teams. Rodio starts the season with 991 career wins. St. Augustine returns four starters. Elijah Brown, a 6-3 junior, averaged 15.5 points last season. Semaj Bethea, a 5-9 junior guard, contributed 11.5 points and 6.2 assists last season. St. Augustine needs 6-8 senior Ife Okeoborum to be a force on defense. Ethan Fox, a 6-1 senior, is a standout perimeter shooter. Junior swingman Matt Kouser sank 53 3-pointers last season.