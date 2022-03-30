 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Augustine Prep

  • 0

Coach: Mike Bylone

Last season’s record: 23-7

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: Bylone begins his 14th season with 275 career wins. The Hermits are the defending South Jersey Non-Public A champion and have been to five consecutive state finals. St. Augustine should again be one of the state’s top teams. Senior middle infielder Ryan Taylor led the team with 38 hits last season. Senior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner struck 27 in 19 2/3 innings and had a 0.36 ERA last season. Senior outfielders Kyle Neri and Josiah Ragsdale each knocked in 24 runs last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News