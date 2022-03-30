St. Augustine Prep

Outlook: Bylone begins his 14th season with 275 career wins. The Hermits are the defending South Jersey Non-Public A champion and have been to five consecutive state finals. St. Augustine should again be one of the state’s top teams. Senior middle infielder Ryan Taylor led the team with 38 hits last season. Senior shortstop/pitcher Ryan Weingartner struck 27 in 19 2/3 innings and had a 0.36 ERA last season. Senior outfielders Kyle Neri and Josiah Ragsdale each knocked in 24 runs last season.