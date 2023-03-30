Outlook: The Hermits are the defending Cape-Atlantic League, Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and South Jersey Non-Public A champions. They should again be one of the state’s top teams even though they return just two starters. Senior pitchers Marco Levari and C.J. Furey lead a deep pitching staff that also includes talented junior Matt Kouser. Sophomore catcher Gabe Gillespie, junior pitcher/outfielder JP Podgorski and junior third baseman Manny Aponte lead the newcomers expected to contribute.