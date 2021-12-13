St. Augustine Prep

Outlook: Last season, the Hermits were a young team that advanced seven wrestlers to the region tournament and six to the state tournament. Most of those wrestlers return, including Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states, Kaden Naame and Alex Marshall, who each placed eight, Jake Slotnick and D'Amani Almodovar, who each qualified for the state tournament. Naame captured a South Region title last season. With a strong lineup, the team is expected to be dominant in the state.