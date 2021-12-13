 Skip to main content
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Bill Ward (ninth season)

Last season’s record: 5-2

Outlook: Last season, the Hermits were a young team that advanced seven wrestlers to the region tournament and six to the state tournament. Most of those wrestlers return, including Richie Grungo, who placed fifth at states, Kaden Naame and Alex Marshall, who each placed eight, Jake Slotnick and D'Amani Almodovar, who each qualified for the state tournament. Naame captured a South Region title last season. With a strong lineup, the team is expected to be dominant in the state. 

"The boys been working really hard," Ward said. "I think we are a pretty strong team with a  bunch of the younger guys (from last year) who are now going to be leaders." 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

