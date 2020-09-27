 Skip to main content
St. Augustine Prep going all virtual after 2 COVID-19 cases, ShopRite LPGA Classic week arrives, AC. firefighters file complaint and more
St. Augustine Prep going all virtual after 2 COVID-19 cases, ShopRite LPGA Classic week arrives, AC. firefighters file complaint and more

St. Augustine workout

Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

St. Augustine Prep has to switch to all-virtual learning until Oct. 12 after two students test positive for COVID-19. The Hermits' athletic programs reportedly are on hold as part of the safety protocols.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office now offers a voluntary registry that can provide police and other first responders with information about people with special needs before they arrive on the scene.

More than 65 Atlantic City firefighters have been exposed to COVID-19. Their union has filed a complaint against the city and state over how the situation has been handled.

It's ShopRite LPGA Classic week again. Delayed several months by the pandemic, the always popular tournament and charitable powerhouse, will tee it up again this week at Seaview's Bay Course in Galloway Township.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has impressed in his first two NFL games. The Philadelphia Eagles are tasked with stopping the No. 1 overall draft pick when the 0-2 teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday. And here are 10 players to keep an eye on during the game.

Bengals Browns Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

