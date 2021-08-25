St. Augustine Prep at Archbishop Spalding (MD)
6:30 p.m. Friday
The Hermits, No. 2 in the Elite 11, travel south. St. Augustine features running backs Kanye Udoh and Franklin Simms and a defense sparked by lineman Jim Brady and defensive backs Nasir Hill and Kenny Selby. Archbishop Spalding is one of Maryland’s best. Defensive back Mansoor Delane has committed to Virginia Tech. LaVain Scruggs (WR/DB) and Kellan Wyatt (LB) are both Maryland recruits.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
