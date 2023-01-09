 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine Prep 76, Toms River North 44

Elijah Brown scored 22 points to lead the Hermits to the win. The victory was career win No. 999 for St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio.

He can win his 1,000th career game 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine.

On Sunday, the Hermits took control with an 18-2, first-quarter run. Ife Okebiorun scored 11 and grabbed 12 rebounds for st. Augustine, which improved to 8-1. Matt Kouser made 6 of 9 shots from the field and finished with 14 points for St. Augustine. He also grabbed nine rebonds.

Toms River North 12 12 6 14 - 44

St. Augustine Prep 22 21 16 17 - 76

TRN- Ford 14, Council 9, Baker 6, Batiste 2, Intintola 8, Dushek 3, Meringue 2

SA - Fox 11, Semaji 10, Brown 22, Okebiorun 11, Kouser 14, Plenn 2, Muts 2, Peacock 2, Helphenstine 2

