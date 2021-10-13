 Skip to main content
St. Augustine Prep (5-1) at Vineland (1-5)
6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits had last week’s game against Holy Spirit postponed until Oct. 29 because of COVID-19 issues. St. Augustine senior Kanye Udoh is the local rushing leader with 920 yards. Freshman quarterback Daniel Russo leads Vineland with 515 passing yards and 315 rushing yards.

