St. Augustine Prep 49, Vineland 6 - FINAL

Kanye Udoh eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, and the St. Augustine Prep football team beat host Vineland 49-6 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday night.
Udoh became the seventh Hermit to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and the first to do so since Kyle Dobbins in 2016, according to Prep public address announcer Will Morris. Udoh finished the game with 102 yards on 17 carries.
St. Augustine, the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-1. Vineland fell to 1-6.
Trey McLeer hit Kenny Selby for a 48-yard gain on third down to get the Hermits down to the Vineland 11-yard line. Vineland's defense didn't make it easy, forcing four third-down plays for the Hermits, but McLeer was able to sneak it in from the 1-yard line to put Prep up 7-0.
Vineland was quick to respond. Daeshaun Winchester fielded the ensuing kick off from his own 16, found a seam up the middle and out-ran the Hermits coverage unit for the TD to make it 7-6.
St. Augustine answered on the next drive, with Kanye Udoh scoring from 8 yards out to make it 14-6.
McLeer then showed off his speed, scoring on a 37-yard scramble to extend the lead to 21-6 early in the second quarter. He rolled out to the left, and after failing to find an open receiver, he scampered up the left sideline and snuck inside the pylon for the score.
Vineland's defense continued to test the Hermits' high-powered offense in the first half. William Davis had an interception in the second quarter. The Prep's Riley Lisgar responded with an interception of his own.
McLeer awarded the defense with his first passing TD of the game, a 27-yard strike to Kenny Selby late in the half.
Selby added a defensive TD in the final minute of the half, fielding an underthrown ball like a punt and dashing 71 yards for the score.
McLeer threw his second TD early in the third quarter, a 54-yard pass to Nasir Hill to make it 42-6. McLeer finished the game completed six of nine passes for 166 yards, throwing two TDs and one interception.
Selby had three receptions for 87 yards, and Hill had three receptions for 79 yards. Noah Grdinich capped the scoring with an 8-yard run in the fourth.
St. Augustine;14 21 7 7—49
Vineland;6 0 0 0 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
SA—McLeer 1 run (Bispo kick)
V—Winchester 88 kick return (kick failed)
SA—Udoh 7 run (Bispo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA—McLeer 37 run (Bispo kick)
SA—Selby 17 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)
SA—Selby 77 interception return (Bispo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SA—Hill 54 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA—Grdinich 8 run (Bispo)
Records—St. Augustine 6-1, Vineland 1-6.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo