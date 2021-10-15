St. Augustine Prep 49, Vineland 6 - FINAL

Kanye Udoh eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, and the St. Augustine Prep football team beat host Vineland 49-6 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday night.

Udoh became the seventh Hermit to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and the first to do so since Kyle Dobbins in 2016, according to Prep public address announcer Will Morris. Udoh finished the game with 102 yards on 17 carries.

St. Augustine, the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-1. Vineland fell to 1-6.

Trey McLeer hit Kenny Selby for a 48-yard gain on third down to get the Hermits down to the Vineland 11-yard line. Vineland's defense didn't make it easy, forcing four third-down plays for the Hermits, but McLeer was able to sneak it in from the 1-yard line to put Prep up 7-0.

Vineland was quick to respond. Daeshaun Winchester fielded the ensuing kick off from his own 16, found a seam up the middle and out-ran the Hermits coverage unit for the TD to make it 7-6.

St. Augustine answered on the next drive, with Kanye Udoh scoring from 8 yards out to make it 14-6.