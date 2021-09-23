 Skip to main content
St. Augustine Prep (3-1) vs. Millville (3-0)
St. Augustine Prep (3-1) vs. Millville (3-0)

Game of the week

Who: St. Augustine Prep (3-1) vs. Millville (3-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville’s Wheaton Field.

Did you know: St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elie 11. Millville is ranked No. 3. Millville beat St. Augustine 22-21 last year.

Key players:

St. Augustine Prep: Trey McLeer, QB, 358 passing yards; Kanye Udoh, RB, 644 rushing yards; Kenny Selby, WR/DB, Nasir Hill, WR/DB; Denis Jaquez, DE, 28 tackles.

Millville: Nate Robbins, QB, 643 passing yards; LeQuint Allen, RB/LB, 540 rushing yards, Lotzeir Brooks, WR/DB, nine catches for 255 yards.

