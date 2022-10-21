 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St Augustine Prep 17, No. 11 Lenape 10 — FINAL

Antonio Freund kicked a field goal with 6 minutes left in the first half to give the Hermits (5-4) a 3-0 lead. The Indians (4-3) scored shortly after to make it 7-3. Julian Turney rushed into the end zone with 1:33 left to give St Augustine a 10-7 advantage.

A Lenape field goal tied the game with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

With 6:47 left in the game, the Hermits intercepted the ball to set up the final scoring drive. Ryan Gambill handed the ball off to Tristan McLeer, who ran 7 yards into the end zone to take a 17-10 lead with 1:05 left. 

St Augustine;0,10,0,7 — 17

Lenape;0,7,3,0 — 10 

SECOND QUARTER

S - Freund field goal

L – Rushing TD

THIRD QUARTER

L – Field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

S – McLeer 7 run (kick good)

