St. Augustine improves to 8-1
St. Augustine improves to 8-1

John Horner scored 21 to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 75-64 win over Vineland on Saturday. Matt Delaney added 20 for the Hemrits, who improved to 8-1.

Yamere Diggs led Vineland with 20 points and four steals.

St. Augustine 21 17 18 19 – 75

Vineland 18 7 20 19 – 64

SA – Palek 12, Ernst 2, Brown 4, Horner 21, Fox 2, Delaney 20, Schleicher 6, Selby 2, DeMara 6

VL – Colon 7, Kates 12, Holmes 6, Diggs 20, Bennett 2, Williams 17

