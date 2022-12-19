St. Augustine improves to 3-0

The St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team closed the first half with an 8-0 run Monday night.

It was a sign of things to come.

The Hermits dominated the second half and beat Middle Township 70-54 in a highly anticipated Cape-Atlantic League National Conference matchup. St. Augustine (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

The Hermits led by seven at halftime. Ethan Fox sank a 3-pointer to put St. Augustine up 41-28 midway through the third quarter. St. Augustine’s lead never again dipped below 11 points.

Matt Kouser led St. Augustine with 20. Fox added 17. Bubba McNeil scored 19 for Middle Township (1-1). Jamir McNeil added 14 points and six rebounds for Middle.

St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio has 994 career wins.

St. Augustine 17 18 17 18 - 70

Middle Township 11 8 10 7 19 - 54