St. Augustine hopes to move forward in 2021

St. Augustine Prep raised its profile in the New Jersey high school football community when it nearly upset St. Peter’s Prep in the state Non-Public IV semifinals in 2019.
The Hermits figured to build off the momentum and buzz created but that 35-28 loss, but they finished 4-3 in 2020.
“I was honest with the kids,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “Last year I just think we regressed as a program. I really believe that. We can blame COVID, but I think it was more than that.”
St. Augustine has the talent to begin moving forward again this season. The Hermits will feature multiple players with scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision colleges.
Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse and West Virginia are among the schools to offer senior running back Kanye Udoh a scholarship. Udoh rushed for 648 yards last season. The 6-foot, 210-pound Udoh will team in the backfield with 6-2, 225-pound senior Franklin Simms.
“Both can accelerate and just punish (defenders),” Lancetta said.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Nasir Hill is a four-year starter. Princeton, Buffalo and Holy Cross are recruiting Hill, who picked off three passes and averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season.
Trey McLeer took over at quarterback last season and threw for 456 yards and five TDs. McLeer also excels in the secondary, finishing second on the team with 39 tackles last season.
“He’s gutsy, a tough kid,” Lancetta said of McLeer. “He has a great, great football mind. He’s the captain of the ship (at quarterback) and even on the defense in the secondary.”
Ryan Gambill, a 6-3, 175-pound sophomore, could also see time at quarterback.
“We feel (Gambill) has a bright future,” Lancetta said. “Our goal is to get him some snaps because Trey will be playing both offense and defense.”
The Hermits have plenty of size on the offensive line with three-year starter Gavin Kennedy, a 6-5, 300-pound senior who has committed to Bucknell.
As for the hermits defense, Denis Jaquez and Brady Small lead the way. Both three-year starters on the defensive line. Jaquez has committed to Northwestern and Small to Army. Small made 35 tackles, 13 for losses, last season.
“He has a great mind for what’s coming his way,” Lancetta said of Small. “He was as productive a defensive lineman as I can recall with the number of plays he made last year.”
Junior noseguard Rob Adamson made 25 tackles, eight for losses last season. The Hermits are inexperienced at linebacker but junior Asher Jenkins saw time at that positions last season and made 19 tackles.
The Hermits will feature a veteran secondary. Senior Kenny Selby picked off four passes last season. Bradley Pao is a three-year starter.
St. Augustine will play a tough schedule this fall. Seven of their nine opponents had winning records last season.
“The positions where the kids don’t have experience, they have to grow up quick,” Lancetta said. “The sooner they grow up, execute and show toughness the sooner good things will happen.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Pete Lancetta
League/group: West Jersey Football League Royal Division/Non-Public A
Last season’s record: 4-3
2021 prediction: Favorite – Seven of the Hermits nine opponents this season had winning records in 2020.
Key players: Kanye Udoh, Sr., RB, 6-0, 210; Franklin Simms, Sr., RB/DL, 6-2, 225; Nasir Hill, Sr., DB/WR, 6-0, 195; Trey McLeer, Sr., QB/DB, 5-10, 170; Kenny Selby, Sr., DB/WR, 5-10, 170; Ryan Gambill, So., QB, 6-3, 175; Denis Jaquez, Sr., TE/DE, 6-3, 260; Gavin Kennedy, Sr., OL, 6-5, 300; Brady Small, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 275; Bradley Pao, Sr., DB, 5-11, 175; Asher Jenkins, Sr., LB, 6-0, 190; Rob Adamson, Jr., NG, 6-2, 290; Riley Lisgar, Sr., WR, 5-9, 170; Terrin Walker, Jr., TE/LB, 6-3, 190; Vince Isom, So., OL/DL, 6-1, 250; Noah Cressman, Jr., OL, 6-5, 290; Kevin Quinn, Jr., OL, 6-5, 290; Michael Rolando, Sr., OL, 6-2, 250; Mike Torowus, Sr., OL< 6-0, 225; Rob Papadeas, Sr., DL, 6-2, 225; Christian Collott, Jr., LB, 6-2, 200; Dennis Virelli, Jr., LB, 5-9, 185; Gavin Curran, Jr., LB, 5-10, 185; Eddie Vincent, So., TE/LB, 6-2, 200; Tristan McLeer, So., DB, 5-9, 170; Shamir Johnson, So., DB, 6-0, 175; Doug Sabol, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 195; Brandon Bispo, Jr., K, 6-0, 155.
