St. Augustine hopes to move forward in 2021

St. Augustine Prep raised its profile in the New Jersey high school football community when it nearly upset St. Peter’s Prep in the state Non-Public IV semifinals in 2019.

The Hermits figured to build off the momentum and buzz created but that 35-28 loss, but they finished 4-3 in 2020.

“I was honest with the kids,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “Last year I just think we regressed as a program. I really believe that. We can blame COVID, but I think it was more than that.”

St. Augustine has the talent to begin moving forward again this season. The Hermits will feature multiple players with scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision colleges.

Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse and West Virginia are among the schools to offer senior running back Kanye Udoh a scholarship. Udoh rushed for 648 yards last season. The 6-foot, 210-pound Udoh will team in the backfield with 6-2, 225-pound senior Franklin Simms.

“Both can accelerate and just punish (defenders),” Lancetta said.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Nasir Hill is a four-year starter. Princeton, Buffalo and Holy Cross are recruiting Hill, who picked off three passes and averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season.