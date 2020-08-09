Beach building stakes rise with sea level: Along with reinforcing barriers, Ocean City is concentrating on elevating homes and roads wherever possible, using building elevation requirements three feet over the level of a 100-year storm flood.
Linwood resident and St. Augustine grad enjoying life in the NBA bubble: Michael Greenman, 25, is in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, working as a team attendant as basketball resumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campaigning in a pandemic, Van Drew and Kennedy are ready for anything: “Life is a series of adjustments, and these are the most profound I’ve seen in my lifetime,” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said of the need for avoiding getting close to people or being part of crowds — normally a big part of any political campaign. He is campaigning against Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.
Man shot by Ventnor police 'advanced on officers' with broken bottle, attorney general says: When officers got to Wellington and West End avenues, the man was walking in and out of the marshy area along the road, holding a broken glass bottle, officials said. Officers tried to engage him and offer help, but he refused to comply with their commands, including requests to drop the bottle.
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting prompts formal complaint: The image of President Donald Trump prompted a “heated” but “not threatening” discussion after class in a group chat, the complaint states.
Ocean City's Maggie Wallace, Pennsylvania's Robert Boehme win 91st Atlantic City Pageant Swim: Most of the 85 swimmers, including overall winners Boehme, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and Wallace, were participating in their first competitive race since the winter.
