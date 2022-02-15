St. Augustine downs Paul VI

St. Augustine Prep rallied in overtime to beat Paul VI 65-61 on Tuesday.
Paul VI led by four with 90 seconds left in regulation. St. Augustine sophomore Elijah Brown then scored four straight, including a 12-foot jumper after grabbing an offensive rebound with about 10 seconds left to force overtime.
Junior center Ife Okebiorun gave the Hermits the lead early in overtime with a conventional 3-point play off a basket in the lane.
With the score tied 60, Brown sank 3 of 4 foul shots to clinch the win for St. Augustine.
The Hermits, who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 19-2.
Paul VI 17 15 12 11 6 – 61
St. Augustine 19 13 11 12 10 – 65
