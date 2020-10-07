St. Augustine at Millville

St. Augustine (0-0) at Millville (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits feature junior running back Kanye Udoh, senior offensive lineman Jake Ketschek and junior wide receiver/defensive back Nasir Hill. Millville opened with a 27-22 loss to Hammonton. Thunderbolts quarterback Nate Robbins completed passes to seven different receivers and threw for 265 yards and two TDs.
