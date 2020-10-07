 Skip to main content
St. Augustine at Millville
Hammontonn FB

Millville’s Nate Robbins is forced out of the pocket by Hammonton defenders AJ Ryker (10) and Johnny Scibilia during the first half of Friday night’s season opener in Hammonton.

St. Augustine (0-0) at Millville (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits feature junior running back Kanye Udoh, senior offensive lineman Jake Ketschek and junior wide receiver/defensive back Nasir Hill. Millville opened with a 27-22 loss to Hammonton. Thunderbolts quarterback Nate Robbins completed passes to seven different receivers and threw for 265 yards and two TDs.

