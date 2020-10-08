St. Augustine at Milliville, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two popular and highly regarded restaurants in Atlantic City will remain closed permanently, victims of the coronavirus and th…
'Colossal failure' or 'clearly self-defense'? Experts react to footage of Ventnor police fatally shooting Amir Johnson
VENTNOR — A week after footage of city police fatally shooting Amir Johnson was released, there are still more questions than answers about th…
CAMDEN — Two Marmora residents were sentenced Tuesday for defrauding New Jersey state health benefits programs by submitting fraudulent claims…
MAYS LANDING — The chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and another member have been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and th…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing the street in Middle Township, police said.
Official: Next 48 hours critical for Trump in virus fight; doctor's statement raises timeline questions
President Donald Trump on Friday was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and before being flown to a military hospital. Here's the latest.
VINELAND — Sheena Santiago remembers not being allowed to speak Spanish when she first came to Vineland from Puerto Rico in 1971.
ABSECON — Stockton University’s Terrapin Conservation Project released the last of the year’s rescued diamondback terrapins Friday at a saltma…
A dog's begging at the table can quickly become a problem. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips to stop it before it becomes a nuisance.
ATLANTIC CITY — Deputy Chief James Sarkos will be in charge of the city’s Police Department until a permanent replacement is selected to step …
