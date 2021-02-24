St. Augustine 90, Millville 58

Keith Palek sank four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead the winning Hermits. Matt Delaney led for Hermits in double figures with 22.
St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits will host the state’s top team Camden on Monday at 6 p.m.
Millville 16 15 12 15 - 58
St. Augustine 21 21 24 24 – 90
SA – Palek 15, Horner 12, Schleicher 10, Delaney 22, Fox 2, Brown 8, Bevilaqua 7, Ernst 2, Bramblett 3, DeMara 9
