St. Augustine 90, Millville 58
Keith Palek sank four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead the winning Hermits. Matt Delaney led for Hermits in double figures with 22.

St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits will host the state’s top team Camden on Monday at 6 p.m.

Millville 16 15 12 15 - 58

St. Augustine 21 21 24 24 – 90

SA – Palek 15, Horner 12, Schleicher 10, Delaney 22, Fox 2, Brown 8, Bevilaqua 7, Ernst 2, Bramblett 3, DeMara 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
