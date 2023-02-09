Semaj Bethea and Elijah Brown each scored 20 for the top-seeded Hermits. Brown, a junior forward, is 30 points away from becoming just the fourth St. Augustine junior to score 1,000 career points.
Justin Harper scored 25 for Wildwood Catholic.
St. Augustine will host ninth-seeded Hammonton in saturday’s quarterfinals.
Wildwood Catholic 12 11 14 27 - 64
St. Augustine 11 22 24 24 - 81
WC-Harper 25, Weaver 14, Dunner 6, Jackson 2, McGrath 14, Russell 3
SA-Okebiorun 16, Brown 20, Bethea 20, Fox 11, Friel 9, Penn 5