St. Augustine 73, ACIT 51
Sophomore point guard Semaj Bethea scored 18 to lead the Hermits, who improved to 10-0. Sophomore swingman Elijah Brown added 16 St. Augustine. Jayden Lopez led ACIT with 17.

St. Augustine 10 24 12 27 – 73

ACIT 9 1316 13 – 51

SA-Schleicher 10, Penn 2, Okebiorun 12, Bethea 18, Kouser 8, Haynes 2, Brown 16, Garrison 2, Reed 2

ACIT-Stroud 7, Reyes 8, Owens 7, Lopez 17, Davis-Roberts 6, Tucker 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
