St. Augustine 72, Bridgeton 47
Senior forward Matt Delaney scored 19 to lead the winning Hermits. John Horner chipped in with 13 for St. Augustine.

The Hermits (4-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine 22 17 10 23 - 72

Bridgeton 7 15 6 19 – 47

SA – Palek 5, Delaney 19, Schleicher 12, Horner 13, Brown 6, Bevilaqua 4, Fox 3, Ernst 4, DeMara 4, Reed 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
