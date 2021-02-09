St. Augustine 72, Bridgeton 47

Senior forward Matt Delaney scored 19 to lead the winning Hermits. John Horner chipped in with 13 for St. Augustine.
The Hermits (4-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine 22 17 10 23 - 72
Bridgeton 7 15 6 19 – 47
SA – Palek 5, Delaney 19, Schleicher 12, Horner 13, Brown 6, Bevilaqua 4, Fox 3, Ernst 4, DeMara 4, Reed 2
