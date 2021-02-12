 Skip to main content
St. Augustine 71, Buena Regional 15
St. Augustine 71, Buena Regional 15

Matt Delany scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the winning Hermits. Freshman guard Elijah Brown scored 10, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists. Xavier Ernst grabbed 10 rebounds.

St. Augustine (5-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Buena Regional 6 2 3 4 – 15

St. Augustine 15 22 22 12 – 71

SA – Baretta 4, Palek 5, Ernst 5, Brown 10, Horner 5, Fox 2, Delaney 15, Pellechia 2, Bevilaqua 8, McCormick 2

