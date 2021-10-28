 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine (7-1) at Holy Spirit (3-4), 6 p.m. Friday
0 comments

St. Augustine (7-1) at Holy Spirit (3-4), 6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in The Press’ Elite 11. Hermits senior quarterback/defensive back Tren McLeer has thrown nine TD passes and made 50 tackles. Holy Spirit began the season No. 1 in The Elite 11 but have been hurt by injuries. The Spartans have lost three straight.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News