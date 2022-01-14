St. Augustine 69, Vineland 54

Ethan Fox sank four 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Hermits, who improved to 8-0.
Elijah Brown added 16 for St. Augustine.
Nazir Rowell scored 22 for Vineland (7-2).
St. Augustine 13 22 15 19 – 69
Vineland 17 9 12 16 – 54
SA-Schleicher 8, Plenn 3, Okebiorun 4, Bethea 14, Kouser 5, Brown 16, Fox 19
VL- Hitchens 3, Clark 3, Carter 6, Diggs 18, Hervert 2, Rowell 22
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
