 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine 69, Vineland 54
0 Comments

St. Augustine 69, Vineland 54

  • 0

Ethan Fox sank four 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Hermits, who improved to 8-0.

Elijah Brown added 16 for St. Augustine.

Nazir Rowell scored 22 for Vineland (7-2).

St. Augustine 13 22 15 19 – 69

Vineland 17 9 12 16 – 54

SA-Schleicher 8, Plenn 3, Okebiorun 4, Bethea 14, Kouser 5, Brown 16, Fox 19

VL- Hitchens 3, Clark 3, Carter 6, Diggs 18, Hervert 2, Rowell 22

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News