St. Augustine 69, Hammonton 49
St. Augustine 69, Hammonton 49

Matt Delaney scored 26 to lead the winning Hermits. Delaney scored 16 in the first half to help the Hermits build a 30-22 halftime lead.

Keith Palek finished with 17 for St. Augustine.

St. Augustine (6-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Augustine 17 13 17 22 - 69

Hammonton 7 15 11 16 – 49

SA – Palek 17, Delaney 26, Brown 6, Horner 6, Fox 2, Schleicher 9, Delmara 3

