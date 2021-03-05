 Skip to main content
St. Augustine 68, Hammonton 40
St. Augustine 68, Hammonton 40

John Horner led the winning Hermits with 19 points. Matt Delaney added 13 points and four steals for St. Augustine.

The Hermits are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and finished the season 13-2.

Hammonton 12 7 10 11 – 40

St. Augustine 11 23 19 15 – 68

SA – Rooney 2, Barretta 8, Palek 7, Ernst 4, Horner 19, Fox 3, Delaney 13, Schleicher 2, Pellecchia 3, Bevilaqua 2, McCorcmack 3, Grdinich 2

