St. Augustine 64, Millville 46

St. Augustine Prep improved to 3-0. Semaj Bethea led the Hermits with 28 points. Jaden Merrill scored 15 for Millville, which dropped to 2-1.
St. Augustine 14 19 16 15 – 64
Millville7 6 9 24 – 46
SA-Schleicher 5, Okebiorun 4, Bethea 28, Kouser 5, Hamm 2, Brown 7, Fox 11
MV- Haile 19, Bariento 2, Foster 3, Goyco 1, Doughty 3, Smith 10, Merrill 15, Ford 2
