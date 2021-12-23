 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
St. Augustine 64, Millville 46
0 comments

St. Augustine 64, Millville 46

St. Augustine Prep improved to 3-0. Semaj Bethea led the Hermits with 28 points. Jaden Merrill scored 15 for Millville, which dropped to 2-1.

St. Augustine 14 19 16 15 – 64

Millville7 6 9 24 – 46

SA-Schleicher 5, Okebiorun 4, Bethea 28, Kouser 5, Hamm 2, Brown 7, Fox 11

MV- Haile 19, Bariento 2, Foster 3, Goyco 1, Doughty 3, Smith 10, Merrill 15, Ford 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News