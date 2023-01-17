 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 37

Elijah Brown scored 22 for the winning Hermits, who improved to 11-1. Matt Kouser had 20 for St. Augustine.

St. Augustine 16 16 13 17 - 62

Holy Spirit 12 15 4 6 - 37

SA- Fox 3, Okebiorun 4, Muits 2, Bethea 6, Gillespie 2, O. Okebiorun 2, Brown 22, Kouser 21

HS- Llanos 6, Jones 4, Coles 5, Burns 4, Roseborough 7, Arici 5, Legette 6

