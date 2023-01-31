St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49

Ocean City led 35-33 after three quarters. The Hermits (16-4) outscored Ocean City 27-14 in the final eight minutes.
Elijah Brown scored 23 and was 10 for 10 from the foul line for St. Augustine. Semaj Bethea added 16 and Ethan Fox scored 12 for St. Augustine.
Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for Ocean City (8-11).
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today