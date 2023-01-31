 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49

Ocean City led 35-33 after three quarters. The Hermits (16-4) outscored Ocean City 27-14 in the final eight minutes.

Elijah Brown scored 23 and was 10 for 10 from the foul line for St. Augustine. Semaj Bethea added 16 and Ethan Fox scored 12 for St. Augustine.

Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for Ocean City (8-11).

