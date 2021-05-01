St. Augustine 6, Paul VI 0

Andrew Gaines threw 5 2/3 shutout innings for the winning Hermits in this Thank You Classic game at South Delsea Drive Park in Glassboro on Saturday night.
Bryan Oliver had an RBI single and knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly for St. Augustine.
The Hermits are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Paul VI dropped to 3-3.
St. Augustine 001 211 1 - 6
Paul VI 000 000 0 - 0
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
