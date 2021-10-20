 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine (6-1) at Shawnee (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
0 comments

St. Augustine (6-1) at Shawnee (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine (6-1) at Shawnee (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a win. Senior defensive lineman Denis Jaquez has 46 tackles, 10 for losses. Defensive back Kenny Selby has four interceptions. Shawnee is ranked No. 11. Renegades quarterback Matt Welsey has thrown for 1,293 yards and 10 TDs and run for 371 yards and 12 TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News