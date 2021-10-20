St. Augustine (6-1) at Shawnee (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11 and will clinch the division title with a win. Senior defensive lineman Denis Jaquez has 46 tackles, 10 for losses. Defensive back Kenny Selby has four interceptions. Shawnee is ranked No. 11. Renegades quarterback Matt Welsey has thrown for 1,293 yards and 10 TDs and run for 371 yards and 12 TDs.
