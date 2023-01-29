St. Augustine 55, Moorestown 45

The Hermits rebounded from their Friday night loss to Egg Harbor Township with this win in the Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley.
St. Augustine rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Moorestown 17-3.
Junior forward Elijah Brown finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Hermits, who improved to 14-4.
Semaj Bethea and Ethan Fox each scored 11 for the Hermits.
