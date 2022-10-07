 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20 — FINAL

Pete Lancetta earned his 250th career win, as the St. Augustine Prep football team beat Williamstown 38-20 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday.

Julian Turney and Tristan McLeer each ran for two TDs for the Hermits (3-4). Turney ran for 132 yards on 22 carries, and McLeer had 101 yards on 10 carries.

St. Augustine led 21-0 after Turney's 11- and 2-yard scores, and Ryan Gambill's 15-yard TD pass to Paris Pratt. Gambill completed four of nine passes for 40 yards.

Noah Grdninich ran for 58 yards on nine carries.

As for Lancetta, he improved to 35-22 as the Hermits' coach. He had a 215-65-1 record in 26 seasons at Hammonton before resigning in December 2014. St. Augustine hired him in 2017 after he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Rowan University.

Williamstown fell to 2-5.

Williamstown;0 7 7 6—20

St. Augustine;14 14 7 3—38

FIRST QUARTER

SA—Turney 11 run (Freund kick)

SA—Pratt 15 pass from Gambill (Freund kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SA—Turney 2 run (Freund kick)

W—Hill 75 kick return (Craig kick)

SA—McLeer 10 run (Freund kick)

THIRD QUARTER

W—Zerbe 27 run (Craig kick)

SA—McLeer 9 run (Freund kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

W—Noel 5 run (kick failed)

SA—Freund 25 field goal

Records—Williamstown 2-5, St. Augustine 3-4

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

