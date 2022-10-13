St. Augustine (3-4) at Camden Eastside (2-3)

1 p.m. Saturday
St. Augustine has won two straight. Sophomore running back Julian Turney rushed 47 times for 309 yards in those two victories. Hermits coach Pete Lancetta got career win No. 250 last Friday. Eastside has also won two straight. Tigers quarterback Mahki Brunson has thrown for 739 yards and four TDs.
