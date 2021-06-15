 Skip to main content
St. Augustine 2021 graduates
St. Augustine 2021 graduates

Matthew Abrams

Drew Timothy Aglialoro

Anthony Joseph Ambrose

Ian Andrew Asuncion

Cole William Aulffo

Michael Thomas Baker

Michael Balestriere

Michael Joseph Barney

Nicholas Joseph Barretta

Christian Thomas Basil

Erich Michael Berke

Christopher Bernard

Matthew Ryan Bispo

Zachary Luciano Bispo

Luke Joseph Bowdren

Gavin Ryan Brown

Justin Ross Brown

Bryson Hunter Bugdon

Chaz Bullaro

William Joseph Bumbernick

Luke Joseph Burgo

John Michael Callahan

Nicholas Joseph Casano

Jake Thomas Caselli

Andres Petrongolo Chavarro

Julian Roman Chero

Samuel Robert Christian

Joseph J. Christiansen

Nicolas John Cipollone

Christopher John Cipparone

Vincent John Coiro

Dominic Justus Colantuono

Bradley C. Collot

Cameron Daniel Compare

Liam Patrick Conner

Brendan Robert Cooke

Evan George Cornog

Patrick Joseph Coyle

Noah Ragone Craig

Jeffrey Vincent Cucchi

Salvatore Joseph Curcuru

Aidan Thomas Dailey

Gianni Nunzio Danze

Declan Russell Davis

Ryan William DeFoney

Matthew Robert Delaney

David Jonathan DiLeonardo

Dustin Michael DiSisto

Joshua Leonard Dolson

Leonard Rudolph Dolson III

Evan Fitzpatrick Donahue

John Henry Duer

Xavier Jean Ernest

Mark Albert Faverzani

Rocco Pasquale Gallelli

David Lucas Gandy

Jake Matthew Gebeline

Cal Francis-Edward Gheysens

Gino Thomas Giordano

Christopher Michael Giunta

Cole Jordan Graiff

Luka John Grdinich

Samuel Bernard Gruber

Frederick Ivan L. Guevara

Dante Guido

Lucas Alexander Hawcroft

Shane Hewitt

Chase Thomas Hickey

Douglas John Hiles II

Jackson Michael Hill

Michael Louis Hoban

John Robert Horner

Cian Luke Hughes

Christopher Clement Ingenito

Nicholas Vito Ingravallo

Julius Peter Jakubek

Brandon Richard Jones

James Frederick Jost

Edward J. Kelly IV

David A. Kenny Jr.

Ethan Charles Kern

Jacob John Ketschek III

Nicholas James King

Kyle Christopher Kinkade

John Porter Kolesar

Matthew Geoffrey Kousmine

David Ryan Kuhar

Colin Alexander Kuni

James Peter Kurtz

Nicholas Mark Leonetti

Jack Joseph Levari

Matthew Francis Lynch

Noah Joseph Malgier

Nicholas James Marshall

Keshav Mathur

Gary Dominic Mazza

Anthony John Mazzochette

Matthew James McClay

Thomas Daniel McCormick

Trey Robert McGee

Brody Liam McKenzie

Kyle Michael McNally

Harley Daniel Mead

Nicholas Edward Meduri

Jake Nicolas Mello

Tanner Thomas Merritt

Robert Sanford Munden III

Colin Gustav Ogborn

Keith Palek III

Anders Jones Paulson

Jack J. Peacock

Dominic Michael Pellecchia

Nicholas Christian Rebbecchi

Michael Raymond Reed

Bryce Alexander Reidenbach

Christian Lee Riti

Damien Alexander Rodriguez

Lucas Joseph Rooney

Matthew Edward Rosania Jr.

Dominic Lawrence Rossi

Brendan Noah Roth

Logan Michael Russo

Luke Samuel Salmon

Matteo Salvati

John Edward Santone

Greyson Luke Sapio

Domenic Michael Scaffidi

Michael Andrew Schleider

Alexander Robert Scimeca

Caden Scussa

Jacob Gregory Sekel

Vincent Chicago Simmons

Xavier Lionel Simms

Lucas Snyder

Frank J. Tedesco

Michael Roy Tedesco

Alexander Harry Tsikouras

Michael Jeffrey Uhl

Casey William Urbaczewski

Edgar Valle

Matthew Charles Van Istendal

Jackson Allan Vanesko

Angelo William Vokolos

Nicholas L. Volpe

Shane Washart

Michael Paul Whiteman

Griffith Scott Whitley

Adam Augustine Williams

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

