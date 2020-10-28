St. Augustine (2-1) at Williamstown (4-0)

Game of the week
Who: St. Augustine (2-1) vs. Williamstown (4-0)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Williamstown
Why this game is important: These teams have become neighborhood rivals in recent years. Williams is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 8.
Last four meetings:
2019: St. Augustine 21, Williamstown 7
2018: Williamstown 14, St. Augustine 7
2017: St. Augustine 45, Williamstown 7
2016: St. Augustine 48, Williamstown 10
Key players:
St. Augustine: Kanye Udoh, RB, 374 rushing yards; Nasir Hill, WR/DB, five catches for 122 yards; Angelo Vokolos, LB, 21 tackles; Brady Small, DL, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for losses; Kenny Selby, DB, three interceptions; Leonard Dolson, LB, 17 tackles.
Williamstown: Doug Brown, QB, five TD passes; Turner Inge, RB/LB, 261 rushing yards and 20 tackles; Keon Sabb, WR; Joey Racobaldo, LB, 22 tackles
