St. Augustine (2-1) at Williamstown (4-0)
St. Augustine (2-1) at Williamstown (4-0)

St. Augustine Kanye Udoh catches a long pass against Williamstown. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Game of the week

Who: St. Augustine (2-1) vs. Williamstown (4-0)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Williamstown

Why this game is important: These teams have become neighborhood rivals in recent years. Williams is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 8.

Last four meetings:

2019: St. Augustine 21, Williamstown 7

2018: Williamstown 14, St. Augustine 7

2017: St. Augustine 45, Williamstown 7

2016: St. Augustine 48, Williamstown 10

Key players:

St. Augustine: Kanye Udoh, RB, 374 rushing yards; Nasir Hill, WR/DB, five catches for 122 yards; Angelo Vokolos, LB, 21 tackles; Brady Small, DL, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for losses; Kenny Selby, DB, three interceptions; Leonard Dolson, LB, 17 tackles.

Williamstown: Doug Brown, QB, five TD passes; Turner Inge, RB/LB, 261 rushing yards and 20 tackles; Keon Sabb, WR; Joey Racobaldo, LB, 22 tackles

